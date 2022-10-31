Actor and singer Lee Ji-han dies in Seoul crowd crush, Korean celebrities express sorrow over tragedy
Lee, who competed in the reality show Produce 101, was one of the victims in the Itaewon incident. Meanwhile, the likes of G-Dragon and footballer Son Heung-min took to social media to express their condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy.
One Korean artiste has died in the crowd crush incident that happened in Seoul on Saturday (Oct 29) – 24-year-old actor and singer Lee Ji-han, who competed in the second season of reality talent show Produce 101.
At least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in the popular Itaewon district surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities.
Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed his death in a statement: “Actor Lee Ji-han, who is a part of our precious family, left our side and became a star in the sky.”
The actor’s castmates also took to Instagram Stories to mourn his death. They wrote: “Ji-han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.”
Numerous South Korean celebrities have expressed their sorrow and condolences following the tragedy.
K-pop singer G-Dragon from BIGBANG was one of the celebrities to post about the tragedy on Sunday. He wrote: “RIP and my deepest condolences to the family. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.” He included the hashtag #prayforitaewon.
Rapper DinDin also posted about the tragedy, writing: “So heartbreaking, may they rest in peace.” He uploaded a black and white picture with the words “Pray for Itaewon” on it.
Hyena actress Kim Hye-soo posted on Instagram Stories a list of phone numbers for people to call to register missing friends and family members, while actress Ko So-young uploaded a photo of a cloudy sky with a pray emoji and the hashtag #prayforitaewon.
Footballer Son Heung-min wrote on social media in a mixture of English and Korean: “All my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea. I am heartbroken to be reading this news... I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here.”
He included his photo in black and white, which he posted after a match in Bournemouth, England.
Actress Moon Jeong-hee posted a photo of a black ribbon with the caption: “It’s getting more heartbreaking as time goes by. My deepest condolences.”
In the wake of the crowd crush tragedy, several concerts and broadcast programmes have been postponed and cancelled. The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival K-pop concert that was scheduled to take place on Oct 30 was cancelled with organisers announcing that tickets will be refunded.
EXO’s Chen’s upcoming solo comeback slated for Oct 31 has also been postponed with a representative from SM Entertainment saying that the release date for Chen’s third mini album, Last Scene, has been tentatively postponed.
SM Entertainment also announced that the birthday Instagram Live for aespa’s Giselle will be cancelled.