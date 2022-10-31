Actor and singer Lee Ji-han dies in Seoul crowd crush, Korean celebrities express sorrow over tragedy

One Korean artiste has died in the crowd crush incident that happened in Seoul on Saturday (Oct 29) – 24-year-old actor and singer Lee Ji-han, who competed in the second season of reality talent show Produce 101.

At least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in the popular Itaewon district surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities.

Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed his death in a statement: “Actor Lee Ji-han, who is a part of our precious family, left our side and became a star in the sky.”

The actor’s castmates also took to Instagram Stories to mourn his death. They wrote: “Ji-han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.”

Numerous South Korean celebrities have expressed their sorrow and condolences following the tragedy.