Ultimate guide to Seventeen in Singapore: Merch pop-up, light-ups, food and concert survival tips

Carats, the "Maestros" are finally returning to Singapore! Seventeen is taking the stage at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar 7) for their New_ World Tour.

In the lead-up to their performance, Singapore is transforming into a Carat wonderland with a wide range of events and activities you won’t want to miss. From a merch pop-up and light-ups to parties and themed dining, there’s a lot to see and do this week.

Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of this wonderland, along with practical tips and tricks to survive and enjoy the concert to the fullest.

PART 1: WHAT NOT TO MISS THIS CONCERT WEEK

Official merch pop-up