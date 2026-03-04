Ultimate guide to Seventeen in Singapore: Merch pop-up, light-ups, food and concert survival tips
Seventeen is returning to Singapore for their New_ World Tour on Saturday (Mar 7) at the National Stadium, but there's so much more to do this entire week before the show begins.
Carats, the "Maestros" are finally returning to Singapore! Seventeen is taking the stage at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar 7) for their New_ World Tour.
In the lead-up to their performance, Singapore is transforming into a Carat wonderland with a wide range of events and activities you won’t want to miss. From a merch pop-up and light-ups to parties and themed dining, there’s a lot to see and do this week.
Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of this wonderland, along with practical tips and tricks to survive and enjoy the concert to the fullest.
PART 1: WHAT NOT TO MISS THIS CONCERT WEEK
Official merch pop-up
The Seventeen Pop-Up is the one-stop destination for fans looking to score official tour merchandise. You’ll find here fan essentials like the Caratbong (Seventeen’s official lightstick), tour apparel, collectible photo cards as well as the popular Artist-Made Collection featuring items designed by the members themselves. These include the Tea 8 Time Set by The8, the Love Packed Cross Bag by Wonwoo, the Black Night Candle by Dino and more.
Entry into the pop-up is strictly by booking only, with 45-minute shopping slots that must be reserved via KKTIX.
When: Ongoing until Mar 15
Where: Bugis+, Level 2
More details on the website.
The Seventeen Experience at MBS
Marina Bay Sands (MBS) gets Seventeen's signature colours – Rose Quartz and Serenity – until Mar 8. The property will also transform into a massive fan experience with themed menus, immersive digital displays and photo-worthy installations leading up to the concert weekend.
THEMED DINING AND COLLECTIBLES
Six restaurants are rolling out limited-time food and drink menu bundles (from S$38++) that are all inspired by Seventeen’s songs and performance concepts.
At Koma Singapore, Flavour Overload – inspired by their 2023 song Super – pairs BBQ Short Rib Kimbap with a Blue Lagoon drink, balancing bold flavours with a minimalist presentation, much like their perfectly precise performance. Over at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Stage Heat Smooth Encoure channels intensity and charm of their track Thunder through a spicy K-Town Fried Chicken Burger matched with a comforting milkshake.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar leans into the energy of Rock With You with its High Energy Bite Set, combining a crispy K-Chicken Sandwich with a cooling Serenity drink, while Bread Street Kitchen By Gordon Ramsay turns up the heat with The Olle Heat Pairing, inspired by Hot, featuring bold flavours with a decadent lobster Scotch egg and a bright Jeju Olle cocktail.
For something more refined, Mott 32 Singapore presents The Polished Trio, a Very Nice-inspired set showcasing South Australian Scallop, Prawn, and Hot & Sour Shanghainese Soup Dumplings, alongside a Wild Strawberry Fizz.
Meanwhile, Origin + Bloom explores the group’s softer side with Sweet Things Ahead, inspired by Darl+ing, offering playful desserts such as an Uyu Cream Doughnut, Sweet Potato Shio Pan, Gochujang Cheesecake and a Whimsical Popsicle paired with a Matcha Strawberry Drink.
Each menu bundle – as well as every purchase of Origin + Bloom’s special popsicle – comes with a random Seventeen member portrait coaster, available while stocks last.
LIGHT-UPS, PROJECTIONS AND MUSIC
Beyond the restaurants, MBS also transforms into a veritable fan zone. From now till Mar 8, digital screens across The Shoppes and hotel lobby will feature the K-pop group's music videos and exclusive tour imagery, while curated 30-minute playlists of hits will play everyday at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm.
On Mar 7, the day of the concert, the MBS facade will light up from 7pm to midnight in Seventeen's colours, perfect for photos.
PRE-CONCERT PARTY AT MARQUEE
Fans can also start celebrations early at Marquee Singapore on Mar 6, where they can rock out to a Seventeen-themed party from 10pm to 6am the next day.
A Seventeen-exclusive set by Marquee's resident DJ will take place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm. There will be no live artist appearance or performance by Seventeen members.
National Stadium light-up
Ahead of concert day, the Singapore National Stadium will roll out a special one-night-only light-up on Mar 4, from 7.30pm to 10pm. The stadium dome will also display a dedicated welcome message for fans in a perfect photo spot for Carats.
Fan cafes
Beyond official programmes, fan-organised cafe events – a long-standing K-pop tradition – also often pop up in Singapore ahead of major shows. Typically planned by fans for fans, these gatherings transform cafes or pop-up spaces into themed meet-up spots where attendees can trade merchandise, take photos and collect limited-edition freebies created by fan communities.
One such event organised by @KpopEventInSG will take place on Mar 7, 2026 (location and timing to be announced), featuring a specially prepared fan support freebie set that includes a Seventeen-themed tissue pack, four photo cards, and three random member stickers. Fans can reserve their sets via Telegram.
PART 2: THE CONCERT SURVIVAL GUIDE
Once you’ve breezed through concert week, it’s time to put your game face on for the show itself. Here are some things to help you get ready for show day.
The dress code
Concert fashion is part of the experience, and for Seventeen’s show, there are a few ways to go about planning your outfit.
First, you can stick to Seventeen’s signature pastel colour palette. Soft shades of pink, blue and white will never fail you here. Alternatively, you can also go for a bolder, edgier look inspired by Seventeen’s iconic Super, Maestro and Bad Influence eras with darker colours like black and red taking the spotlight.
Whichever style you choose, comfort remains essential. It will be warm and you will likely be jumping and dancing along to the group’s high-energy music for over two hours, making comfortable sneakers and breathable clothes a practical choice.
The expected setlist
The expected setlist for this tour differs widely from previous Seventeen shows. You are still likely to hear their popular tracks, including Hot, Hit, Super and Thunder. But this tour features solo performances like never before.
Their 2025 album Happy Burstday contains solo tracks from each of the 13 members. In the New_ World Tour, four members – Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi and Woozi – will be absent as they are serving their mandatory military service in South Korea.
That means you can look forward to the solo stages of the remaining nine members – Trigger by Dino, Gemini by Jun, Shining Star by Vernon, Fortunate Change by Joshua, Happy Virus by DK, Raindrops by Seungkwan, Skyfall by The8, Shake It Off by Mingyu and Jungle by S.Coups.
The group's concert encores are legendary, with their never-ending Aju Nice stealing the spotlight every time. Released in 2016, no Seventeen show (even their sub-unit shows) is complete without this iconic song played at least once. So, be prepared. You never know what surprise awaits you at a Seventeen concert.
Transport heads-up for the Circle Line
The nearest MRT station to the National Stadium is Stadium (CC6). Due to track enhancements and tunnel works on the Circle Line until Apr 19, there may be some disruptions to your journey.
According to the Land Transport Authority, shuttle trains will operate on one platform, between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations in 10-minute-intervals. As such, commuters are advised to factor in an additional 30 minutes to their journey. Shuttle buses are not available on weekends.
After the concert, those looking to avoid the Circle Line disruptions can alternatively walk to Kallang (EW10) or Tanjong Rhu (TE23) MRT stations.
Another option that might help you avoid the post-show crowd would be to take the train from Nicoll Highway (CC5) station, then take the shuttle train from Mountbatten (CC7). It could end up being a much shorter walk than to Kallang (EW10) without adding significant travel time, while being much less crowded and stressful.
What to bring
A little preparation goes a long way at any concert, especially a Seventeen concert where the energy will be undeniably high. Expect long queues and warm weather, so being armed for survival will be your best bet.
Start with an empty water bottle to refill inside the venue and stay hydrated instead of combatting long queues at the stalls. Lozenges are another underrated essential – you’ll likely be singing and screaming throughout the night.
A fully charged power bank is crucial if you plan to film the performances or navigate post-show crowds, along with making mobile payments within the venue. On that note, be prepared with cashless payment methods as National Stadium has gone cashless. The venue accepts Visa, Mastercard, PayNow and NETS across its facilities.
Given Singapore’s heat and the size of the crowd, a small portable fan can make a big difference during waits. And of course, fans hoping to join the lightstick ocean should bring their Caratbong, which synchronises with the show for a coordinated concert experience.
Other useful extras include a bag that meets venue size restrictions (nothing larger than 35cm x 20cm x 30cm), tissues or wet wipes for quick refreshes, and earplugs to protect your ears from the loud music. These small additions can make a long concert night significantly more comfortable.