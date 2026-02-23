The Seventeen Experience returns to Marina Bay Sands ahead of K-pop group's Singapore concert in March

Carats, here's your sign to visit Marina Bay Sands (MBS) soon. Ahead of K-pop boy band Seventeen's upcoming concert in Singapore on Mar 7, MBS has partnered with the group to launch the Seventeen Experience.

The Seventeen Experience will feature music, dining and party events inspired by the band’s themes and signature aesthetics. This is the second event of its kind; MBS first partnered with the group in early 2025, before their two-day concert in January that year.

From now until Mar 8, digital screens around MBS will display the group’s images and music videos. Meanwhile, from Mar 2 to 8, fans can enjoy 30-minute playlists of Seventeen’s hits played across the MBS hotel and The Shoppes at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm daily.

The Seventeen Experience also extends to dining. At six signature MBS restaurants, Seventeen-inspired meal bundles will be available, inclusive of a food item and beverage, along with a special coaster featuring an individual portrait of one of the 13 members.

The coasters are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. They will be distributed randomly and cannot be exchanged, meaning fans will not be able to choose which member they receive, so Carats may have to rely on luck to get their bias.

The six participating restaurants are Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, Koma Singapore, Mott 32, Origin + Bloom and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. The meal bundles feature playful nods to Seventeen’s hit songs and South Korean roots, such as Yardbird’s K-Chicken Sandwich paired with a Serenity drink, as well as Koma’s BBQ Short Rib Kimbap served with a Blue Lagoon drink.