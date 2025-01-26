Seventeen in Singapore: Concert highlights from energetic performances to fan interactions

As someone who's new to the world of K-pop, I walked into Seventeen's concert at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday (Jan 25) with an open mind but, admittedly, little knowledge of what to expect.

My only other K-pop experience was Blackpink's show in May 2023, so I was curious to see how the popular boy band's style and energy would compare.

Expectations were certainly high. After all, these idols are known to produce their own music and for their performance powerhouses and fun audience engagement.

What's more, the group is also the first-ever K-pop band to perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage at the renowned Glastonbury Festival in England last year, and they were recently named UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador For Youth.