K-pop group Seventeen to perform at the National Stadium in January 2025
The group will stage its fifth performance in Singapore on Jan 25, 2025.
Get ready for a whole lot of love, money, and fame as popular K-pop boy group Seventeen returns to Singapore in 2025 for a one-night concert. The group will be performing at the National Stadium on Jan 25, 2025 as part of its Right Here world tour.
With such a huge venue, Carats (Seventeen's fandom) can expect enhanced production values and an immersive atmosphere.
There will be two presale sessions for the concert.
The first is for fans who are Carat Membership (Global) holders. This presale will be happening on Nov 13 from 10am to 11.59pm. Do note that you'll first need to register for the presale on fan platform Weverse by Nov 4. Check out Live Nation's website for more detailed instructions.
The second presale is for Live Nation members and it will take place on Nov 14 from 10am to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence from 10am on Nov 15 via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices start at S$168. VIP ticketholders will gain access to the soundcheck party and get an exclusive concert laminate, lanyard, pouch, and postcard. They'll also enjoy a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.