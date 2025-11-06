K-pop group Seventeen returns to Singapore on Mar 7 for 10th anniversary concert
The Singapore leg of Seventeen's upcoming concert, titled New, will take place at the National Stadium on Mar 7, 2026.
Carats, it's time to prepare your Caratbongs once again as K-pop boy group Seventeen will stage its 10th anniversary concert, New, at the National Stadium on Mar 7, 2026. The group last performed in Singapore in January this year as part of its Right Here world tour.
Tickets for Seventeen's New concert will cost between S$199 and S$399, with VIP ticketholders also getting extra benefits, including access to a soundcheck session, a VIP lanyard and laminate, as well as an exclusive postcard and pouch.
There will be three presale sessions for the concert.
The first will be held on Tuesday (Nov 18) for those who are Carat Membership holders on fan platform Weverse. To get in on this, you'll have till Nov 11 to register on Weverse.
The second presale session is on Nov 19 via Trip.com. The travel platform will have ticket bundles for you to choose from.
The third and final presale session is for Live Nation members, taking place on Nov 20.
General sales will then commence on Nov 21 via Ticketmaster.