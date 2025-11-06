K-pop group Seventeen returns to Singapore on Mar 7 for 10th anniversary concert

There will be three presale sessions for the concert.

The first will be held on Tuesday (Nov 18) for those who are Carat Membership holders on fan platform Weverse. To get in on this, you'll have till Nov 11 to register on Weverse.

The second presale session is on Nov 19 via Trip.com. The travel platform will have ticket bundles for you to choose from.

The third and final presale session is for Live Nation members, taking place on Nov 20.

General sales will then commence on Nov 21 via Ticketmaster.