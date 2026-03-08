Seventeen concert in Singapore: K-pop boy band delivers high-energy spectacle at National Stadium
K-pop boy group Seventeen brought the roof down at Singapore’s National Stadium during their New concert on Saturday (Mar 7).
Seventeen’s New concert on Saturday (Mar 7) marked my first time seeing the award-winning K-pop boy group live – and it certainly won’t be the last.
With Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi currently serving their mandatory military service, nine members – S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – took to the National Stadium stage. Yet if the reduced lineup posed any challenge, it was imperceptible. Seventeen delivered a performance so dynamic that it thrilled Carats and casual fans alike.
Clocking in at three and a half hours, the concert felt like two shows in one. Its encore segment alone rivalled the length of some full-scale performances – complete with an encore to the encore. What made the marathon all the more remarkable was the group’s unwavering intensity across the full 210 minutes.
Chart-toppers like Thunder and Love, Money, Fame were reinterpreted with swagger and precision, bolstered by confetti bursts and laser displays. The expansive runtime also allowed Seventeen’s genre-spanning discography – and the members’ individual strengths – to shine.
Seungkwan showcased his versatility, moving from soulful melancholy at the piano during his Raindrops solo to high-energy charisma on Super moments later. Mingyu, meanwhile, impressed with his rhythmic rap delivery while providing some of the evening’s biggest laughs, gamely attempting to hug his bandmates while drenched in sweat.
The concert’s staging was equally commendable. By positioning the main stage along the length side of the stadium and incorporating an extended runway that reached deep into the crowd, the production ensured the performance never felt distant. Fans across the stands enjoyed clear sightlines throughout the night.
The acoustics were a pleasant surprise. Sound issues – a frequent complaint at the National Stadium – were notably absent, allowing vocals and instrumentals to ring out cleanly.
The rolling carts during A-Teen provided a final flourish. Beyond offering fans a close-up view of the members, they sparked a frenzy of fan service, from finger hearts to playful waves and cheeky signboard responses – moments that felt worth the price of admission alone.
Saturday’s concert reaffirmed why Seventeen remains one of K-pop’s most compelling live acts – even without a complete lineup. With more members expected to enlist in the coming years, it is uncertain when Singapore will next see all 13 share the same stage.
But if the group’s heartfelt promises are any indication, whenever that reunion arrives, it will be nothing short of an Aju Nice celebration.