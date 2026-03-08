Seventeen concert in Singapore: K-pop boy band delivers high-energy spectacle at National Stadium

Seventeen’s New concert on Saturday (Mar 7) marked my first time seeing the award-winning K-pop boy group live – and it certainly won’t be the last.

With Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi currently serving their mandatory military service, nine members – S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – took to the National Stadium stage. Yet if the reduced lineup posed any challenge, it was imperceptible. Seventeen delivered a performance so dynamic that it thrilled Carats and casual fans alike.