Sezairi celebrates becoming first Singapore artiste to hit 100 million streams on Spotify
In an Instagram post announcing the news, the local singer said he wrote It’s You “with the conscious thought that I wanted to turn my life around and be a better person, husband, lover and human being”.
Local singer Sezairi Sezali had a big announcement to make earlier this week. In a social media post on Monday (Mar 7), he wrote that he was “the first Singapore artist to have 100 million streams for a Single on Spotify” for his track, It’s You.
It’s You was first released as a single in 2018 and was also included in his 2020 EP, Undertones.
It generated buzz in 2021 thanks to TikTok and soon became one of the viral soundtracks on the app. It was later added to Spotify’s Global Viral 50, a chart that ranks tracks that are trending around the world.
In his Instagram post, he shared that the song “was written with the conscious thought that I wanted to turn my life around and be a better person, husband, lover and human being”.
“To see it mean so much to so many of you has restored my faith in the beauty and humanity of music,” he added.
The 34-year-old also thanked his fans “for sharing the love that started with a thought, turned into words that concluded in such positive catharsis for me”.
According to his record label Sony Music Entertainment, It's You has gone six times platinum in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and gold in Taiwan.
The former Singapore Idol winner (he won in 2009) received love from fellow local stars such as singers Benjamin Kheng and Gentle Bones who congratulated him on his milestone.
Malaysian singer Imran Ajamain also showed his support, commenting “yay” followed by a string of clapping emojis.
Among the flurry of congratulatory messages, fans also commented on how much they love the song, with one person writing, “this is one of my favourite songs on my playlist”.