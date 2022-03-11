Sezairi celebrates becoming first Singapore artiste to hit 100 million streams on Spotify

Local singer Sezairi Sezali had a big announcement to make earlier this week. In a social media post on Monday (Mar 7), he wrote that he was “the first Singapore artist to have 100 million streams for a Single on Spotify” for his track, It’s You.

It’s You was first released as a single in 2018 and was also included in his 2020 EP, Undertones.

It generated buzz in 2021 thanks to TikTok and soon became one of the viral soundtracks on the app. It was later added to Spotify’s Global Viral 50, a chart that ranks tracks that are trending around the world.

In his Instagram post, he shared that the song “was written with the conscious thought that I wanted to turn my life around and be a better person, husband, lover and human being”.