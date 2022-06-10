Sezairi and wife to co-host Good Game Asia, in search of the 'next great gaming content superstar'

Gaming enthusiasts, now’s not the time to be AFK – that's shorthand for “away from (your) keyboard”, for the rest of us.

The new gaming reality series Good Game Asia, touted as the “world’s first” of its kind, will be hosted by Singapore Idol alumnus and singer Sezairi Sezali and his wife, gaming community lead and content creator Syaza Tan.

Sezali and Tan will also act as judges, along with their third co-host, show creator Raiford Cockfield III, who is also gaming platform Yup.gg’s chief executive officer.

Riding off the wave of Singapore hosting a slew of e-sports events, Good Game Asia will see 15 newbie and veteran gamers from around the world gather here. Over 10 weeks, they will compete against one another in a “Good Game Arena”, participating in online and offline challenges islandwide.

Contestants include Singaporean multi-hyphenate Estelle Lim (also known as Estelle Fly), Thai streamer Ekanun Loedphonganukun (Maser) and Australian content creator Ryan Dingle (PandaTV).