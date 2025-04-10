Singapore's media industry to release films, exhibitions and more to celebrate SG60
Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is partnering with various filmmakers, organisations and content creators to feature stories and exhibitions commemorating the Singaporean experience.
To commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is partnering with various filmmakers, organisations and content creators to produce stories and exhibitions highlighting the Singaporean experience.
Some of the initiatives have already been released to great fanfare.
This includes the blockbuster drama Emerald Hill which became the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to top the chart on Netflix Singapore. A spin-off of the hit drama series The Little Nyonya, Emerald Hill stars Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong and celebrates Peranakan heritage.
Another project that has seen a great response is First Frames: SG60, done in collaboration with Singapore media network Mediacorp. Aimed at discovering short-form stories that celebrate Singapore’s journey, the project saw over 130 submissions from potential producers.
The microdrama series is slated to premiere some time in August and will feature stories in different languages.
Upcoming projects that are in the works include the anthology film Kopitiam Days, executive-produced by award-winning director Eric Khoo along with Tan Fong Cheng, Akanga Film Asia founder Fran Borgia and Clover Films managing director Lim Teck.
Kopitiam Days features six stories directed by up-and-coming filmmakers including Yeo Siew Hua, who directed the Golden Lion-nominated film Stranger Eyes, and Raihan Halim – the director of La Luna, Singapore's Oscar entry for best international feature film at the 97th Academy Awards.
The six stories span different time periods and encompass various genres including action, opera and romance.
Pop culture fans can look forward to the Singapop! exhibition at ArtScience Museum which will run from August to December. Curated by Dick Lee, the exhibition pays tribute to 60 years of Singapore's national icons, TV shows, music, food and of course, Singlish.
Singapop! will also have an immersive projection room showcasing elements of Singapore’s pop culture history from the 60s to the 2010s.
The SG60 celebrations will also extend to 2026 as the Asian Film Archive has commissioned a book that will dive into 125 years of Singapore's cinematic history. Set to be released in April 2026, the book will explore how films have portrayed Singapore and what they reveal about the nation's evolution.
Other SG60 projects in the works include a 4D virtual reality exhibition on Singapore’s journey as a nation as well as an industry collaboration led by the Association of Independent Producers to create up to 150 multi-language short-form videos for social media.
In a statement, Yvonne Tang, IMDA's Assistant Chief Executive of Media Industry Group, said: “Our homegrown filmmakers and content creators have not only resonated with local audiences but have also showcased our unique ‘Singaporean-ness’ on the global stage.
“As Singapore marks its diamond jubilee, IMDA is proud to support the media industry in presenting a special collection of stories and exhibitions that reflect our rich, diverse experiences. These will capture 60 years of dreams, determination, and the distinctive Singaporean spirit that makes us who we are.”