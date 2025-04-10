Singapore's media industry to release films, exhibitions and more to celebrate SG60

Pop culture fans can look forward to the Singapop! exhibition at ArtScience Museum which will run from August to December. Curated by Dick Lee, the exhibition pays tribute to 60 years of Singapore's national icons, TV shows, music, food and of course, Singlish.

Singapop! will also have an immersive projection room showcasing elements of Singapore’s pop culture history from the 60s to the 2010s.

The SG60 celebrations will also extend to 2026 as the Asian Film Archive has commissioned a book that will dive into 125 years of Singapore's cinematic history. Set to be released in April 2026, the book will explore how films have portrayed Singapore and what they reveal about the nation's evolution.

Other SG60 projects in the works include a 4D virtual reality exhibition on Singapore’s journey as a nation as well as an industry collaboration led by the Association of Independent Producers to create up to 150 multi-language short-form videos for social media.

In a statement, Yvonne Tang, IMDA's Assistant Chief Executive of Media Industry Group, said: “Our homegrown filmmakers and content creators have not only resonated with local audiences but have also showcased our unique ‘Singaporean-ness’ on the global stage.

“As Singapore marks its diamond jubilee, IMDA is proud to support the media industry in presenting a special collection of stories and exhibitions that reflect our rich, diverse experiences. These will capture 60 years of dreams, determination, and the distinctive Singaporean spirit that makes us who we are.”