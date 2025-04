Singapore's media industry to release films, exhibitions and more to celebrate SG60

To commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is partnering with various filmmakers, organisations and content creators to produce stories and exhibitions highlighting the Singaporean experience.

Some of the initiatives have already been released to great fanfare.

This includes the blockbuster drama Emerald Hill which became the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to top the chart on Netflix Singapore. A spin-off of the hit drama series The Little Nyonya, Emerald Hill stars Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong and celebrates Peranakan heritage.