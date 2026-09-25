SGIFF 2026 to open with Korean film The Assassin(s), with Bollywood star Aamir Khan among guests

Film buffs have plenty to look forward to when the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) returns for its 37th edition from Oct 21 to Nov 1 – including appearances by Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong.

The festival will open with South Korean political thriller The Assassin(s), starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho. Director Hur Jin-ho and cast members Shim Eun-kyung and Park Sung-hoon will attend the opening.

Among this year's biggest guests is Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will receive SGIFF's Screen Icon Award. The Indian actor and filmmaker will also attend a special 25th-anniversary screening of his Oscar-nominated 2001 film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India alongside its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, known for films including Nobody Knows; Like Father, Like Son; Monster and Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters, will also receive the festival's Cinema Honorary Award.

His latest film, Look Back, will make its Southeast Asian premiere at SGIFF. Adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto's one-shot manga, the live-action film follows two girls whose shared passion for drawing manga develops into a friendship as they grow up.

Film fans will also have opportunities to hear directly from some of the visiting stars and filmmakers through SGIFF's In Conversation With series.

This year's speakers include Khan and Koreeda, alongside South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung, Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong.

Other filmmakers and industry figures attending include South Korean filmmaker Yim Soon-rye, Japanese director Koji Fukada, cinematographer Akiko Ashizawa and Hong Kong filmmaker Jacob Cheung.