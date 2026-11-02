SGIFF Silver Screen Awards 2026: Singapore film Ah Girl wins best film

Singapore filmmaker Ang Geck Geck's debut feature Ah Girl took home the Best Film award at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival's (SGIFF) Silver Screen Awards on Saturday (Oct 31) in the Asian Feature Film Competition.

The awards ceremony, held at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, took place a day before the festival concluded on Sunday.

Ah Girl follows a seven-year-old girl growing up in 1990s Singapore as she struggles to make sense of her parents' separation and the emotions that come with it.

Ang first developed the project at SGIFF's Southeast Asian Film Lab in 2015, before it went on to win the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

Ang is also an alumna of the Busan Asian Film Academy, while her earlier short film Broken Crayon won Best Short Film at the Singapore Short Film Awards in 2012.

The Best Director award in the Asian Feature Film Competition went to Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat for No Good Men. Set in Kabul, the drama follows a female television camerawoman whose life and career are thrown into uncertainty as the Taliban returns to power. No Good Men was also the opening film of this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the competition's Best Performance award was shared by Pushpa Thing Lama for Elephants In The Fog and Indonesian actress Putri Marino for Four Seasons In Java.

In Elephants In The Fog, Pushpa Thing Lama plays Pirati, a member of Nepal's third-gender Kinnar community who is torn between searching for her missing daughter and pursuing a different life with her lover.

Putri Marino stars in Four Seasons In Java as a woman returning to her hometown after spending 20 years in prison, where she must confront her past and the injustices within her community.

The Special Jury Prize went to Japanese filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa's coming-of-age drama Burn, which follows a runaway girl who finds a new life among a group of troubled adolescents.

FULL LIST OF SILVER SCREEN AWARDS 2026 WINNERS

SGIFF Screen Icon Award

Aamir Khan

SGIFF Cinema Honorary Award

Hirokazu Koreeda

ASIAN FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Best Film

Ah Girl

Best Director

Shahrbanoo Sadat, No Good Men

Best Performance

Pushpa Thing Lama, Elephants in the Fog; Putri Marino, Four Seasons In Java

Special Jury Prize

Burn

SOUTHEAST ASIAN SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Performance

Sarah Lingam, Flame Of The Forest

Best Director

Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, The Bovine Comedy

Best Singapore Short Film

Singapore God

Special Jury Prize

“Vaterland” or A Bule Named Yanto

Best Southeast Asian Short Film

Golden Island

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

Singapore Panorama Programme 2: Second Life, Second Skin

SGIFF PITCHING FORUM AWARDS

SGIFF Abroad Award supported by Sony

Beg, Borrow, Steal

SGIFF Abroad Award

Primal

SGIFF Pro Pitching Forum Award (Asian Producers Network)

Dear Son An

SGIFF Pro Pitching Forum Award

Agape