SGIFF Silver Screen Awards 2026: Singapore film Ah Girl wins best film
The Silver Screen Awards also recognised performances by Pushpa Thing Lama and Putri Marino, alongside Singapore experimental animator Exyl's Singapore God, which won Best Singapore Short Film, as well as Best Director Shahrbanoo Sadat.
Singapore filmmaker Ang Geck Geck's debut feature Ah Girl took home the Best Film award at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival's (SGIFF) Silver Screen Awards on Saturday (Oct 31) in the Asian Feature Film Competition.
The awards ceremony, held at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, took place a day before the festival concluded on Sunday.
Ah Girl follows a seven-year-old girl growing up in 1990s Singapore as she struggles to make sense of her parents' separation and the emotions that come with it.
Ang first developed the project at SGIFF's Southeast Asian Film Lab in 2015, before it went on to win the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.
Ang is also an alumna of the Busan Asian Film Academy, while her earlier short film Broken Crayon won Best Short Film at the Singapore Short Film Awards in 2012.
The Best Director award in the Asian Feature Film Competition went to Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat for No Good Men. Set in Kabul, the drama follows a female television camerawoman whose life and career are thrown into uncertainty as the Taliban returns to power. No Good Men was also the opening film of this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
Meanwhile, the competition's Best Performance award was shared by Pushpa Thing Lama for Elephants In The Fog and Indonesian actress Putri Marino for Four Seasons In Java.
In Elephants In The Fog, Pushpa Thing Lama plays Pirati, a member of Nepal's third-gender Kinnar community who is torn between searching for her missing daughter and pursuing a different life with her lover.
Putri Marino stars in Four Seasons In Java as a woman returning to her hometown after spending 20 years in prison, where she must confront her past and the injustices within her community.
The Special Jury Prize went to Japanese filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa's coming-of-age drama Burn, which follows a runaway girl who finds a new life among a group of troubled adolescents.
FULL LIST OF SILVER SCREEN AWARDS 2026 WINNERS
SGIFF Screen Icon Award
Aamir Khan
SGIFF Cinema Honorary Award
Hirokazu Koreeda
ASIAN FEATURE FILM COMPETITION
Best Film
Ah Girl
Best Director
Shahrbanoo Sadat, No Good Men
Best Performance
Pushpa Thing Lama, Elephants in the Fog; Putri Marino, Four Seasons In Java
Special Jury Prize
Burn
SOUTHEAST ASIAN SHORT FILM COMPETITION
Best Performance
Sarah Lingam, Flame Of The Forest
Best Director
Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, The Bovine Comedy
Best Singapore Short Film
Singapore God
Special Jury Prize
“Vaterland” or A Bule Named Yanto
Best Southeast Asian Short Film
Golden Island
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
Singapore Panorama Programme 2: Second Life, Second Skin
SGIFF PITCHING FORUM AWARDS
SGIFF Abroad Award supported by Sony
Beg, Borrow, Steal
SGIFF Abroad Award
Primal
SGIFF Pro Pitching Forum Award (Asian Producers Network)
Dear Son An
SGIFF Pro Pitching Forum Award
Agape