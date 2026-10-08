SGIFF stands by The Assassin(s) as festival opening film despite controversy and calls for withdrawal
The historical thriller, starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, has drawn criticism over its fictionalised portrayal of the 1974 assassination attempt that killed South Korea's first lady. It will screen at SGIFF on Oct 21 and 22.
The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is standing by its decision to screen South Korean political thriller The Assassin(s) as its opening film, despite calls from South Korea's conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP) to withdraw it over allegations of historical distortion.
The film, directed by Hur Jin-ho and starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, has drawn criticism in South Korea over its fictionalised portrayal of a real-life 1974 assassination attempt on then-president Park Chung-hee, which resulted in the death of his wife, first lady Yuk Young-soo.
In response to CNA Lifestyle's queries, SGIFF said it was aware of the discussions surrounding the film but would retain it as the opening title of its 37th edition, which runs from Oct 21 to Nov 1.
"SGIFF respects the creative vision of the filmmakers behind The Assassin(s), which remains the Festival Opening film of our 37th edition," the festival said.
"The film was selected through SGIFF's independent curatorial process for its artistic merit and contribution to contemporary Asian cinema.
"The filmmakers have described the film as a work of cinematic imagination that combines historical events with fictional characters and situations.
"It was not made to establish historical conclusions, distort facts, or serve any political purpose. SGIFF presents the film in that context, as a creative work."
WHY IS THE FILM CONTROVERSIAL?
Set in South Korea in 1974, The Assassin(s) follows a detective investigating a shooting during a presidential event, after discovering that evidence at the crime scene contradicts the official account.
The film draws on the real assassination attempt against then-president Park Chung-hee on Aug 15, 1974, during a Liberation Day ceremony in Seoul.
Park survived the attack, but his wife, Yuk Young-soo, was fatally shot.
The gunman, Mun Se-gwang, was held responsible for the attack, and South Korean authorities at the time concluded that he had acted under instructions linked to North Korea.
However, the film raises questions about the possible involvement of the former president and South Korean intelligence officials in the incident. The fictional interpretation has angered conservative groups and politicians as they argue that the film unfairly implicates Park in his wife's death and misrepresents an established historical account.
SOUTH KOREAN POLITICAL PARTY URGES SGIFF TO WITHDRAW FILM
The controversy reached Singapore when the PPP sent an open letter to SGIFF executive director Jeremy Chua on Tuesday (Oct 6), urging the festival to reconsider its opening film selection.
According to South Korean media platform Asia Business Daily, the letter was issued in the names of the party's 109 National Assembly members.
"We express deep regret over the choice of The Assassin(s) as the opening film, and urge you to reconsider this decision immediately," the party wrote.
"While we respect artistic freedom and the independence of film festivals, creative freedom does not mean freedom from responsibility regarding historical facts."
The party argued that selecting a film to open an international festival carries particular significance because it reflects the festival's values and editorial judgment.
The objections have extended beyond the film's Singapore screening.
According to South Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily, critics have circulated instructions on social media encouraging people to petition SGIFF, Singapore's embassy in South Korea and the Singapore Tourism Board's Seoul office to withdraw the film.
Conservative groups have also argued that the film's depiction is hurtful to Yuk's surviving family, including her daughter, former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
CONTROVERSY ESCALATES TO PROTESTS AND POLICE PROTECTION
In South Korea, the backlash has gone beyond calls for the film's withdrawal.
On Oct 4, The Korea Times reported that about 50 conservative protesters gathered outside lead actor Yoo Hae-jin's home in Seoul, demanding that the film be removed from cinemas and that its cast and production team apologise.
Yoo's agency, Vast Entertainment, said it would take action against conduct that threatened the actor's safety, privacy or reputation.
On Oct 6, South Korean police confirmed that Yoo had been placed under protective measures following the protests and threats.
The measures included providing him with an emergency smartwatch, registering him with the police emergency response system and increasing patrols around his residence.
The controversy has also affected the film's promotional activities.
Its distributor, Hive Media Corp, announced that cast members would withdraw from events at the Busan International Film Festival, citing concerns over the safety of audiences and attendees.
The response has prompted concern within South Korea's film industry. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, a coalition of 19 industry organisations, including groups representing filmmakers, producers and cinematographers, criticised the targeting of actors and other people involved in the production.
South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young also condemned threats directed at the cast and crew. Speaking during a parliamentary audit on Oct 7, Chae defended creative freedom and said the government should not intervene in the content of artistic works.
"There should be no restrictions on imagination and creative work," he said, adding that audiences should make their own judgments.
SGIFF TO PROCEED WITH OPENING SCREENING
Despite the controversy, The Assassin(s) has continued its international festival run.
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and has also been selected for screenings at other international film festivals.
In its response to CNA Lifestyle, SGIFF highlighted the film's reception in South Korea, where it had attracted approximately 2.5 million viewers since opening in cinemas on Sep 23.
The festival reiterated that its role was to present films offering different artistic perspectives.
"The role of SGIFF is to provide a platform for meaningful films from Singapore, Asia, and around the world, helping audiences experience diverse stories and perspectives," the festival said.
The Assassin(s) is scheduled to open SGIFF on Oct 21 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, with another screening on Oct 22 at the National Museum of Singapore. Details can be found on the official SGIFF website.
Director Hur Jin-ho and cast members Shim Eun-kyung and Park Sung-hoon are also expected to attend the festival's opening.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Singapore Tourism Board for comment.