SGIFF stands by The Assassin(s) as festival opening film despite controversy and calls for withdrawal

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is standing by its decision to screen South Korean political thriller The Assassin(s) as its opening film, despite calls from South Korea's conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP) to withdraw it over allegations of historical distortion.

The film, directed by Hur Jin-ho and starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, has drawn criticism in South Korea over its fictionalised portrayal of a real-life 1974 assassination attempt on then-president Park Chung-hee, which resulted in the death of his wife, first lady Yuk Young-soo.

In response to CNA Lifestyle's queries, SGIFF said it was aware of the discussions surrounding the film but would retain it as the opening title of its 37th edition, which runs from Oct 21 to Nov 1.

"SGIFF respects the creative vision of the filmmakers behind The Assassin(s), which remains the Festival Opening film of our 37th edition," the festival said.

"The film was selected through SGIFF's independent curatorial process for its artistic merit and contribution to contemporary Asian cinema.

"The filmmakers have described the film as a work of cinematic imagination that combines historical events with fictional characters and situations.

"It was not made to establish historical conclusions, distort facts, or serve any political purpose. SGIFF presents the film in that context, as a creative work."