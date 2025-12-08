14 winners announced at Singapore International Film Festival's 2025 Silver Screen Awards

A total of 14 winners were honoured at the 36th Singapore International Film Festival’s 2025 Silver Screen Awards. Introduced in 1991, the Silver Screen Awards is the first international competition with a category dedicated to Asian cinema.

The ceremony took place on Sunday (Dec 7) on the last day of the film festival, which began on Nov 26. This year’s festival saw celebrities such as Tony Leung, Shu Qi and Youn Yuh-jung in attendance.

The Cinema Honorary Award went to Deepa Mehta, while the Screen Icon Award went to South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung. Coda won the Audience Choice Award.

In the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition, the results are as follows:

Best Cinematography: Batara Goempar for Sammi, Who Can Detach His Body Parts

Best Performance: Tysha Khan for Fruit

Best Director: Ananth Subramanian for BLEAT!

Best Singapore Short Film: Children’s Day (Director: Giselle Lin)

Best Southeast Asian Short Film: Through Your Eyes (Director: Nelson Yeo)

Special Mention: True Love Chan Tinh (Director: Huynh Cong Nho)

In the festival's main contest, the Asian Feature Film Competition, the results are as follows:

Best Asian Feature: Always (Director: Chen Deming)

Best Performance: Mahendra Perera (Riverstone)

Best Director: Lalith Rathnayake (Riverstone)

Best Asian Feature Special Mention: A Useful Ghost (Director: Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke)

FIPRESCI Award: Human Resource (Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit)

SGIFF 2025 showcased more than 110 films from over 45 countries – including over 30 feature and short films by Singaporean filmmakers and co-productions. The festival also saw several Singapore productions making their world premieres, including Sandbox, a comedy about a struggling stunt training school fighting for survival that features Benjamin Kheng and Nathan Hartono.