Actor Tony Leung to attend 36th Singapore International Film Festival

Multi award-winning Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will be attending the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The 63-year-old Leung will be making an appearance at a special presentation of the film Silent Friend, together with writer-director Ildiko Enyedi.

The Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award winner will also be part of the In Conversation With Tony Leung dialogue session moderated by Mediacorp artiste and festival ambassador Rebecca Lim. The session will take place on Nov 28 at 7pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Tickets for both events are now on sale on Sistic.

Leung joins other previously announced celebrities who will also be gracing the 36th edition of the festival, ensuring it will be a star-studded affair.