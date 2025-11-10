Actor Tony Leung to attend 36th Singapore International Film Festival
He joins fellow celebrity attendees Shu Qi and Youn Yuh-jung.
Multi award-winning Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will be attending the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The 63-year-old Leung will be making an appearance at a special presentation of the film Silent Friend, together with writer-director Ildiko Enyedi.
The Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award winner will also be part of the In Conversation With Tony Leung dialogue session moderated by Mediacorp artiste and festival ambassador Rebecca Lim. The session will take place on Nov 28 at 7pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
Tickets for both events are now on sale on Sistic.
Leung joins other previously announced celebrities who will also be gracing the 36th edition of the festival, ensuring it will be a star-studded affair.
Taiwanese actress-director Shu Qi will present her directorial debut movie Girl; the film won her the Best Director award at the Busan International Film Festival.
The actress-director is expected to walk the red carpet with cast members including Taiwanese actress Bai Xiao-ying and singer-actress 9m88. Shu will also attend an In Conversation session moderated by Lim on Nov 27.
Another celebrity attendee is Oscar-winning Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung who is set to receive SGIFF’s Screen Icon Award. Youn is best known for her role in Minari, which earned her the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Academy Awards.
The In Conversation session with Youn will be held on Dec 6.
The 36th SGIFF will take place from Nov 26 to Dec 7. Schedules and ticketing information are available on sgiff.com.