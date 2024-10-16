Singaporean actor Shahid Nasheer dies at age 28 following complications from leukaemia treatment
According to a statement by theatre company Checkpoint Theatre, Shahid died on Monday evening (Oct 14) at Gleneagles Hospital.
Singaporean actor Shahid Nasheer has died at the age of 28 following complications from his leukaemia treatment. Shahid had starred in multiple theatre productions in Singapore and was even a supporting character in the Filipino film Elevator, released in August this year.
On Oct 15, Singapore-based theatre company Checkpoint Theatre paid tribute to Shahid, calling him "the perfect collaborator in the rehearsal room". Shahid and Checkpoint Theatre had collaborated on several productions including 2023's Brown Boys Don't Tell Jokes and 2024's Secondary: The Musical.
"All of us at Checkpoint Theatre are in deep sorrow at his passing. We had the highest respect for his artistry, and we treasured his friendship immensely," wrote the company.
"Like all great actors, Shahid knew how to access both darkness and light. He could toggle between the hyper-realistic and the absurd with ease...Our lives and our work were enriched by his presence. In just 24 months of intensive collaboration, we came to love him deeply. We will do our best to carry on, and to make the sort of theatre Shahid would have wanted to see and would have wanted to take part in."
According to Checkpoint Theatre, Shahid was writing a one-man show for them at the time of his death.
"His handwritten pages were typed up in a Google Doc, but it cannot now be completed."
On Oct 3, Shahid revealed that he had been diagnosed with leukaemia and was 17 days into his treatment.
According to Shahid, his doctors told him to "focus solely on staying alive and surviving the treatment".
"The chemo ravages my body and every time I feel like things are getting better, some severe complication pops up and my mental state gets shattered," he wrote.
"Had to mourn the loss of so many projects and the trajectory of my career, but new things emerge from the ashes. I apologise that I haven’t accepted any visitors, it’s already so painful to see how my family is taking this...So many people are waiting for me to get better, but it will take so much longer to be reunited with anything that makes my heart happy. But fret not, all I need is strength, bravery and hope to fight this battle, if you know me, you know I have those in spades."