Hits don't lie: Shakira concert draws 2 million fans in Rio

Some 2 million people packed Copacabana Beach on Saturday (May 2) for a free concert by Shakira, Rio de Janeiro city officials said early on Sunday, marking the biggest show of the Colombian pop star's career.

Mega-shows on Rio's famed shoreline have become a draw to the city, and Madonna and Lady Gaga have given similarly massive performances in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel in recent years.

They have also increasingly been used by Rio to attract visitors and international attention to the city-backed "Todo Mundo no Rio" festival, boosting tourism during the month of May.

A drone display opened the night, projecting a wolf – a symbol associated with Shakira – over the beachfront as she addressed the crowd in Portuguese.