Shane Pow shares how he ended up losing money from entertaining friends at his restaurant

Local actor Shane Pow, 32, and Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh, 40, were guests on the latest episode of Zhong Kunhua’s Kunversations podcast. There, they spoke about the difficulties of owning a business.

Jeff runs a marketing and events agency, which he started during his university days.

Shane, on the other hand, is a part-shareholder of Korean hawker stall Gogiyo. Earlier this year, in an interview with 8days.sg, the actor revealed that the business, which he invested a “low five-figure sum” in, wasn’t doing too well.

As it stands, only one of the four original Gogiyo outlets remains and Shane was forthcoming about the challenges he faced while running the F&B establishment.

“A few friends and I got into the business during the pandemic and I liked our idea of bringing good and affordable Korean cuisine into the neighbourhoods. We initially planned to open 10 stalls and expand it into a restaurant after. However, (business was not as brisk) after restrictions were lifted,” explained Shane during the podcast.

He explained that people generally went for Korean food in groups and would rather eat KBBQ in a place with air-con, so they might have chosen to “spend an extra 20 to 30 dollars to dine in a restaurant” instead.

Back then Shane decided to invest in F&B due to his love for food and he had many acquaintances who were already in the business. But things were tougher than he expected.

“It’s okay to go into F&B in Singapore if your goal is to earn a living. But what you sell is very important. If I were to open a stall again, I would sell chicken rice or bak chor mee, or even economic rice,” he said.

Over time, he realised though it would be more competitive to sell staple Singaporean dishes instead of “random Korean and Japanese fare”, there would still be a larger pool of consumers.