It’s confirmed: A Shang-Chi sequel is in the works with the same director

Marvel hit Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will be getting a sequel and Destin Daniel Cretton will be returning to direct and write the movie, reported Deadline on Monday (Dec 6).

Deadline added that Cretton is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series for streaming platform Disney+ under an exclusive multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton will be producing with his partner Asher Goldstein under his new production company, Family Owned. Their focus is to highlight communities overlooked by pop culture through films and TV programmes.

Sources told entertainment site Variety that the new MCU series Cretton is working on is a comedy.

Shang-Chi, which starred Canadian actor Simu Liu as the titular character, broke ground as the first Asian Marvel superhero film. It featured a mainly Asian cast, which included Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, and it was a box-office hit.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that Cretton has “many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started”.