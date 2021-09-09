Shang-Chi star Simu Liu uses his old stock photo to hit back at critics

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu has something to say to the people who didn’t think the Marvel movie he’s fronting was going to be a hit – and he’s chosen a hilarious way to do it.

Liu posted a stock photo on Twitter on Tuesday (Sep 7) – you know the ones we tend to see in Powerpoint presentations to depict office life or people at work – of three people looking at something on a laptop screen and laughing.

He captioned it: “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”

And here’s the punchline: He’s one of the models in the photo.