Shang-Chi star Simu Liu uses his old stock photo to hit back at critics
Liu posted a photo where he's one of three people laughing at a computer screen and captioned it, “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop".
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu has something to say to the people who didn’t think the Marvel movie he’s fronting was going to be a hit – and he’s chosen a hilarious way to do it.
Liu posted a stock photo on Twitter on Tuesday (Sep 7) – you know the ones we tend to see in Powerpoint presentations to depict office life or people at work – of three people looking at something on a laptop screen and laughing.
He captioned it: “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”
And here’s the punchline: He’s one of the models in the photo.
Liu certainly has a reason to be gleeful about the film’s success. Shang-Chi, the first Asian-led Marvel superhero film, is a certified hit and broke records over the US Labor Day holiday with a US$90 million haul over four days.
It’s also the second-best opening weekend since the start of the pandemic; fellow Marvel movie Black Widow is first.
The 32-year-old Canadian actor has mentioned in past social media posts that he did one stock photo shoot in 2014 for around $120 and the images have since popped up everywhere.
“I have ended up on HUNDREDS of ads and storefronts and pamphlets and textbook covers," he once wrote on Instagram stories.
In 2017, he tweeted an image of an accounting textbook that used one of the stock photos on the cover, pointing out the irony because he used to be an accountant.
In August, Liu pushed back on social media when Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to Shang-Chi as an “interesting experiment”, given that it’s the first of the company’s movies to be given a 45-day theatrical run before heading to streaming channel, Disney+.
The outspoken actor responded to that by saying, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise”.