Stephen Chow announces a ‘Shaolin Women’s Soccer’ film, will be searching for talents globally

The announcement video showed Chow panning to what appeared to be the first draft of Shaolin Women’s Soccer’s script as the opening theme of 2001’s Shaolin Soccer played in the background.

In his caption, Chow stated he wished to “spend an unforgettable time together with a large group of young and beautiful girls of different nationalities”. Adding that “all countries are welcomed”, Chow elaborated that those interested in starring in the film can send their recent photos and personal information to mediacvinfo [at] gmail.com.

Chow’s announcement received a wave of support from multiple celebrities including Edison Chen (who asked if he could be “one of the girls”), Daniel Wu and Singapore’s own Ya Hui.

