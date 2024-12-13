Actress Sharifah Amani on La Luna being Singapore's Oscar entry despite its predominantly Malaysian cast
The veteran actress is one of the many Malaysian celebrities to star in La Luna – which is directed by Singaporean filmmaker M Raihan Halim.
Malaysian actress Sharifah Amani has reiterated her support for La Luna being selected as Singapore's entry for best international feature film at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.
Directed by Singaporean filmmaker M Raihan Halim, the Malay-language film tells the story of a woman named Hanie (Sharifah Amani) who opens a lingerie shop in a conservative Malaysian village.
It features a predominantly Malaysian cast, including Shaheizy Sam and Wan Hanafi Su.
Speaking at a recording session of the arts and culture programme BBC Arts Hour On Tour in Malaysia, Sharifah juxtaposed La Luna's submission with Abang Adik – a film in Mandarin – being Malaysia's entry to the Oscars.
"It’s very lovely to see that Malaysia sent a predominantly Mandarin-language film to represent the country.
"While Singapore submitted a Malay-language film to represent them. So, it’s cool."
Sharifah previously said that it was "surreal" to see La Luna being selected as Singapore's Oscar entry.
"Being Hani Abdullah in La Luna was a deeply personal experience for me, and now, to see it being recognised by Singapore as their official selection for the Oscars is simply surreal," she wrote.
"I am so grateful to the incredible team behind La Luna, to Singapore for embracing this story and to every audience member who found a little bit of themselves in this film. This recognition is for all of us who believe in the power of storytelling to bridge divides."
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the longlist of contenders for best international feature on Dec 17, and the official Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 17.