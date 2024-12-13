Actress Sharifah Amani on La Luna being Singapore's Oscar entry despite its predominantly Malaysian cast

Sharifah previously said that it was "surreal" to see La Luna being selected as Singapore's Oscar entry.

"Being Hani Abdullah in La Luna was a deeply personal experience for me, and now, to see it being recognised by Singapore as their official selection for the Oscars is simply surreal," she wrote.

"I am so grateful to the incredible team behind La Luna, to Singapore for embracing this story and to every audience member who found a little bit of themselves in this film. This recognition is for all of us who believe in the power of storytelling to bridge divides."

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the longlist of contenders for best international feature on Dec 17, and the official Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 17.