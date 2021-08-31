Sharon Au returns to Paris and reunites with her cat after 12 weeks in Singapore

After spending 12 weeks in Singapore, former actress and host Sharon Au has returned to Paris and all we have now are the memories (and Instagram posts) of the fun she had while she was here.

The good news, though, is she’s been reunited with her cat, Rudon.

On Sunday (Aug 29), the former Mediacorp actress began sharing about her journey back to France. She wished everyone well and also quoted the song Flying On Your Wings by JJ Lin to express her complex emotions about leaving Singapore.

The three photos she posted consisted of her waving goodbye to the camera with watery eyes, a picture of her going into the departure hall with her luggage and another of her hugging her mother.