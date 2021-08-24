Former City Beat co-hosts Kym Ng and Sharon Au reunite and spill secrets

The duo revealed that they got closer while filming City Beat as they met five to six times a week. Au, who recently returned from Paris, shared that back in the day, she would ask Ng out for a meal and be rejected.

“She said, ‘I’m very tired of your face’”, to which Ng quickly responded with, “No, no, I didn’t say that!”.

During the game, the pair had to re-enact the rap and dance from City Beat, which was a disaster as Ng messed up the rap.

“Your rhythm is wrong!” Au pointed out, while laughing. “This tells us that we shouldn’t attempt to revisit the past because it’s very embarrassing”.

At the end of the episode, though, the funny duo sang each other’s praises, with Ng saying that Au is very talented and smart.

Au also had lovely words to share about her former co-host.

“Kym is very hardworking. She doesn’t like to indulge in unnecessary things like gossiping,” Au said, adding that Ng is also “a very good role model”.