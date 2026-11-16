Actor Shaun Chen says Grab rider made rude gesture at him in carpark incident, later urges company not to fire him

Getting the middle finger from a stranger isn't exactly anyone's idea of a pleasant encounter. Just ask local actor Shaun Chen.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Nov 12 to share a video of an encounter with a Grab delivery rider who appeared to show him the middle finger at a carpark.

Speaking to 8days.sg, Chen explained that the incident happened at around 1pm, shortly after the car he was travelling in entered a carpark. Chen was a passenger in the car, which was moving slowly as they were looking for a parking lot.

"We were driving slowly to find parking, then the Grab delivery rider came quite fast," Chen recalled.

According to Chen, the driver suddenly braked, which he believes may have upset the rider.

In the Instagram Story Chen posted, the rider, who was wearing a bright yellow jacket, could be seen making the gesture towards the car.

"Why so rude? Is that normal to point finger like that?" Chen wrote, tagging Grab in his post.

While Chen understands that the rider might have been unhappy about the sudden braking, he feels there was no need for such a reaction.

"I feel like he shouldn't have pointed the middle finger at this kind of small matter as no one was scolding him," he told us.

"We were just moving slowly to park the car, then you're not satisfied and you point the middle finger," Chen added.

Chen also revealed that Grab has since contacted him, though he has yet to respond.

And despite sharing the incident publicly, the actor hopes the rider won't face serious consequences over what happened.

"I don't want the rider to be jobless. I just want him to know it is not good manners to do this on the road," he said.

His message to Grab is simple: "Please don't fire this rider."

In response to 8days,sg, Grab said they are aware of the video circulating online and are currently looking into the matter.

"Road safety and mutual respect are important to us. We expect all our partners to uphold our code of conduct, and will take appropriate action where needed," they said.

This story was originally published in 8days.

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