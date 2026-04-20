Shaun Chen honours late father following Star Award win: 'He would be very proud of me'
The 47-year-old actor also shared that he will be celebrating with his wife and daughters.
Shaun Chen was on a Star Awards winning streak from 2018 to 2024, though he went home empty-handed last year. But this year, the 47-year-old actor is back on the winners list; he clinched his eighth Star Awards Top 10 trophy, following his memorable turn as the cowardly, repressed Zhang Jin Hai in Emerald Hill.
When 8days.sg caught up with the Malaysian-born actor backstage after his win on Sunday (Apr 19), he was all calm and collected as he revealed: "I want to celebrate with my family but I think my kids are already asleep, so we'll celebrate tomorrow. Also, by the time I get back to JB, it'll be very late."
In 2024, Shaun Chen, his wife Celine Chin, 36, and their two daughters, Nellie, 10, and Neia, 8, moved to Johor Bahru, with Chen regularly commuting to Singapore for work by car. He shared that he would be heading back to JB shortly with a friend who is giving him a lift.
“I did make a mistake on stage, though,” he suddenly admitted. “I forgot to thank my wife and kids, so I’ll have to head back and make it up to them. I want to tell them thank you, and that they are my motivation. My daughters and wife have been going all out to vote for me, even when they’re having their meals, they’re voting for me.”
Both his girls know that dad is a well-known actor, but Chen chuckled as he said that they “frankly won’t have big reactions” to him winning an award.
“These days, they watch YouTube and other online shows more – they don’t find the shows I’m in very special,” he shared.
“I was thinking of digging out my older dramas to show them, just to see their reactions,” he added with a laugh.
When asked what he wishes to say to his father, who tragically died in a hit-and-run accident a year ago, Chen said: “It would be something very simple. I would say, ‘Dad, I won an award again today. Let’s go have something nice to eat.’”
His eyes are ever so slightly welling up with tears as he continued: “He would be very proud of me. My mum and dad have both been a great support, no matter what happens to me.”
Next up for Chen are two films currently in the works. Together with Malaysian production company Filmforce Studio, which he joined as director in 2018, he is producing two upcoming movies – one set for next year’s Chinese New Year release and another in the horror genre.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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