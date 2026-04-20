Shaun Chen honours late father following Star Award win: 'He would be very proud of me'

Shaun Chen was on a Star Awards winning streak from 2018 to 2024, though he went home empty-handed last year. But this year, the 47-year-old actor is back on the winners list; he clinched his eighth Star Awards Top 10 trophy, following his memorable turn as the cowardly, repressed Zhang Jin Hai in Emerald Hill.

When 8days.sg caught up with the Malaysian-born actor backstage after his win on Sunday (Apr 19), he was all calm and collected as he revealed: "I want to celebrate with my family but I think my kids are already asleep, so we'll celebrate tomorrow. Also, by the time I get back to JB, it'll be very late."

In 2024, Shaun Chen, his wife Celine Chin, 36, and their two daughters, Nellie, 10, and Neia, 8, moved to Johor Bahru, with Chen regularly commuting to Singapore for work by car. He shared that he would be heading back to JB shortly with a friend who is giving him a lift.

“I did make a mistake on stage, though,” he suddenly admitted. “I forgot to thank my wife and kids, so I’ll have to head back and make it up to them. I want to tell them thank you, and that they are my motivation. My daughters and wife have been going all out to vote for me, even when they’re having their meals, they’re voting for me.”