Shaw Theatres to close Seletar outlet, last day of screening on Dec 15

On Monday (Dec 2), Singapore-based cinema chain Shaw Theatres announced that it will be closing its outlet at The Seletar Mall after 10 years of operation. The outlet, which is located on the fourth floor of the mall, will have its final day of operations on Dec 15. It first opened in December 2014.

In a statement, the management of Shaw Theatres said that the closure was due to the end of the lease between the chain and The Seletar Mall, and that the mall "has alternative plans for the space".

Mark Shaw, director of Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, added: "Shaw Theatres Seletar was our first boothless cineplex – and it was quite a milestone for us especially in terms of operations and space utilisation as it occupied a much smaller footprint. We are grateful for the wonderful decade spent serving the Seletar community."

After Dec 15, the nearest Shaw Theatres outlets for Seletar residents will be at NEX and Waterway Point.