Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up after 2 years of dating

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have officially ended their very public passionate romance after dating for more than two years.

On Wednesday (Nov 17), the popular singer-songwriters posted the announcement via their respective Instagram Stories, writing: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they added. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."