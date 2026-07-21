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Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, announce divorce after 8 years of marriage
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Entertainment

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, announce divorce after 8 years of marriage

The former couple announced the divorce through their respective social media pages on Monday (Jul 20).

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, announce divorce after 8 years of marriage

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and Taiwanese model Sarah Wang have announced their divorce. (Photos: Instagram/lok666, sarah9_23)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
21 Jul 2026 02:22PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 02:27PM)
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Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, 44, and his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, 37, announced their divorce on Monday (Jul 20) via their respective social media pages.

Yue, who's best known for his roles in the 2005 racing film Initial D and the Infernal Affairs series, posted an Instagram Story, writing that he and Wang "have reached a mutual understanding" and "wish each other well in life".

"Thank you for everything you've given as a mother and as a wife," Yue added. "From now on, we will always be family."

Shawn Yue's Instagram Story on Jul 20, 2026. (Photo: Instagram/lok666)

In a post on her Instagram page, Wang stressed that the divorce "isn’t something to be sad or heartbroken about, because [they] will both be better for it".

"[Yue] is still a good father and a good companion...We will always be family for life," wrote Wang.

Shawn Yue and Sarah Wang tied the knot in December 2017 in a ceremony in Melbourne, Australia. Their wedding was attended by a few celebrities, including actor-singer Eddie Peng.

Yue and Wang share two children, a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in 2020.

Source: CNA/hq

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