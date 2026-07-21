Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, announce divorce after 8 years of marriage

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, 44, and his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, 37, announced their divorce on Monday (Jul 20) via their respective social media pages.

Yue, who's best known for his roles in the 2005 racing film Initial D and the Infernal Affairs series, posted an Instagram Story, writing that he and Wang "have reached a mutual understanding" and "wish each other well in life".

"Thank you for everything you've given as a mother and as a wife," Yue added. "From now on, we will always be family."