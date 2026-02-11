Singer-songwriter Shazza wins Mediacorp’s acting competition Berani Lakon!

Singaporean musician Shazza has just added yet another role to her resume – acting.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter recently emerged as the winner of the reality competition show Berani Lakon!, which featured contestants with no acting background showcasing their acting chops.

As the show's champion, she will appear in Mediacorp's upcoming Hari Raya drama Mimpi Raya, which will be released during the festive season.

The final episode, which aired on Suria on Tuesday (Feb 10), marked the culmination of nine weeks of acting challenges and performances that began with 30 contestants. Shazza edged out five other finalists: dance choreographer Alif Aircho, content creator Yusoff Rasid, rapper OmarKenobi, musician Nana Karia, and Mediacorp 987 personality Natasha Faisal.

Hosted by Era Farida, Hafidz Rahman and Endang Rahayu, Berani Lakon! – which means “Dare to Act” in Malay – is a new Mediacorp programme from the creators of Berani Nyanyi (Dare to Sing), another reality competition show that featured non-singers singing.

During the finals, Shazza and fellow contestant Nana Karia were selected as the final two contestants to perform alongside Malaysian actresses and guest judges Sharifah Amani and Sofia Jane, respectively.

After being announced as the winner, a visibly surprised and touched Shazza said that she “did not expect anything” from the show. She thanked her supporters and jokingly added that she joined the competition just so she “could take a photo with Hisyam Hamid”, a local actor based in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Shazza, whose real name is Shareefa Aminah, is a musician who rose to fame after collaborating with Canadian pop duo Crash Adams. Her songs include Right Person, Wrong Time, Pity Party, Medieval and Olivia Dean with fellow local singer Benjamin Kheng.

All nine episodes of Berani Lakon! are available on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube. The content is also available on Mediacorp Untukmu across Instagram and TikTok.