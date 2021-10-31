'She was my friend' – Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of Rust, calling her a friend and saying he is in "constant contact" with her grieving family.

"She was my friend," Baldwin told photographers Saturday (Oct 30) on a roadside in Vermont. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened." The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin's gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange with her smartphone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.