Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh visit Sheikh Haikel after cancer announcement: 'We joked, we laughed, we shed tears'

Local media personalities Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh and Bernard Lee were among those who visited rapper Sheikh Haikel after he publicly announced his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.

Suhaimi shared photos from their gathering at Sheikh's chicken rice restaurant Hai Ge Ji on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 8). The group was also joined by Sheikh's wife Anna Belle Francis, as well as veteran Singaporean singers Mahani Mohd and Kamaliah Latiff.

One of the photos showed Gurmit embracing a tearful Sheikh.

"When me and Gurmit first heard about Sheikh Haikel's condition, we were devastated," Suhaimi wrote.

"Today, we met, we hug, we joked, we laughed, we shed tears, and we realised how much we really appreciate each other and have prayed for one another."

He added: "Sheikh Haikel is a unique, high-spirited dude who not only entertains others but, even while down with this challenge, he still manages to entertain himself."

Suhaimi also shared what he described as "miracle news" about Sheikh's condition, saying that Sheikh's colon is now clear of cancer. However, Sheikh is still undergoing treatment for cancer cells that have spread to his liver.