Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh visit Sheikh Haikel after cancer announcement: 'We joked, we laughed, we shed tears'
Suhaimi Yusof shared photos of the gathering at Hai Ge Ji on his Instagram, including one of Gurmit Singh embracing a tearful Sheikh.
Local media personalities Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh and Bernard Lee were among those who visited rapper Sheikh Haikel after he publicly announced his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.
Suhaimi shared photos from their gathering at Sheikh's chicken rice restaurant Hai Ge Ji on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 8). The group was also joined by Sheikh's wife Anna Belle Francis, as well as veteran Singaporean singers Mahani Mohd and Kamaliah Latiff.
One of the photos showed Gurmit embracing a tearful Sheikh.
"When me and Gurmit first heard about Sheikh Haikel's condition, we were devastated," Suhaimi wrote.
"Today, we met, we hug, we joked, we laughed, we shed tears, and we realised how much we really appreciate each other and have prayed for one another."
He added: "Sheikh Haikel is a unique, high-spirited dude who not only entertains others but, even while down with this challenge, he still manages to entertain himself."
Suhaimi also shared what he described as "miracle news" about Sheikh's condition, saying that Sheikh's colon is now clear of cancer. However, Sheikh is still undergoing treatment for cancer cells that have spread to his liver.
CNA Lifestyle has confirmed the update with Sheikh and Francis on Wednesday.
Francis also told CNA Lifestyle that the past few days had brought an overwhelming response from members of the public.
"The outpouring of love and support from everyone in the community and country has been amazing and encouraging," she said.
"People with cancer, children with cancer, women and men who battled and are battling – all of them connected with us. It was a beautiful reminder to remain strong."
Other celebrities have also publicly shown their support.
Among them are actor Aaron Aziz and his wife Diyana Halik, who shared a video on Sunday documenting a phone conversation between Aaron and Sheikh, followed by footage from a trip the two couples took together to perform umrah, the voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, in September 2025.
In the video, Aaron said that Sheikh had expressed a wish to perform umrah after telling him about his cancer diagnosis in July 2025.
"To my brother, Sheikh Haikel, when you told me you had cancer, you said you had one wish, which was to go on umrah," Aaron said.
"All you wanted was for you and Anna Belle to make dua (pray) in front of the Kaaba, and alhamdulillah, we managed to do so. It was my most unforgettable trip with you, and it is something that I will always treasure."