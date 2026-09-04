Singaporean rapper Sheikh Haikel reveals he has stage 4 colon cancer and has been battling it for over a year

Singaporean rapper and businessman Sheikh Haikel has revealed that he has stage 4 colon cancer.

The 50-year-old public figure, who co-owns chicken rice restaurant Hai Ge Ji with his wife, actress Anna Belle Francis, told CNA Lifestyle on Friday (Sep 4) that he was diagnosed more than a year ago. The diagnosis had been kept within the family as they did not want to worry others.

"We didn't want to announce it to make others worry," Sheikh said. "But now that the cancer has spread aggressively to my liver, I think it's appropriate for people to know."

Sheikh said the past year has been difficult, but he remains determined to continue with his life and work.

"It has been tough but there are good days and bad days," he said. "I believe in God's plans and that He knows best. I will strive to be strong and keep going."

The couple also shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing in the caption: "If I meet you and we say hi, let me give you the FINAL APPLAUSE to say thank you." They included the hashtags #sheikhhaikelstage4 and #FINALAPPLAUSE.

Sheikh Haikel and Anna Belle Francis recently relocated their Hai Ge Ji outlet from North Bridge Road to Bussorah Street.

The couple said they are happy to continue meeting customers and friends at the new outlet and remain determined to keep the business going.