Singaporean rapper Sheikh Haikel reveals he has stage 4 colon cancer and has been battling it for over a year

The couple also shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing in the caption: "If I meet you and we say hi, let me give you the FINAL APPLAUSE to say thank you." They included the hashtags #sheikhhaikelstage4 and #FINALAPPLAUSE.

"I feel I have done it all in front of all of you," said Sheikh in the video, referencing his personal and professional achievements. "It's only fair that I share this part of my life with you."

Battling tears, he said: "With the heaviest of hearts, I would like to say and tell everyone who is watching this that I have fourth-stage cancer – and I will be alright."

The rapper shared that he had to lie to friends who had asked him if he was alright, and that he had asked his wife to omit the truth as well.

"I would also like to take this chance to apologise on behalf of my wife, Anna Belle Francis, who only followed what I asked her to do," he said.

The father of three children – Triqka, Abbra and Juz – added: "I would like everybody to know that I am gonna give it my best shot, and the fact that I've shared this with everybody has made me feel better."

"Again, I ain't going nowhere anytime soon. I love you, Belle, Triqka, Abbra, and Juz. Thank you for everything, everyone."

Well wishes have poured in from fans and public figures, including local celebrities Norfasarie Mohamed Yahya and Fauzie Laily, and entrepreneur Fatimah Mohsin.

Stand-up comedian Fakkah Fuzz wrote: "Sending you all the strength and love, big homie. Please know that you have spread nothing but love to us and inspired us to pursue our dreams."

East Coast GRC MP Hazlina Abdul Halim also wrote: "Haikel, all of my duas (prayers), Singapore's son, on this blessed Jumaat (Friday). May Allah ease, and fill with love and light. Here when you need."

Sheikh and Francis recently relocated their Hai Ge Ji outlet from North Bridge Road to Bussorah Street.

The couple said they are happy to continue meeting customers and friends at the new outlet and remain determined to keep the business going.