'Those days where I needed external validation is over,' says actress Sheila Sim

Having been a parent for a little more than a year, Sim added how motherhood has taught her the importance of being present – not just with her family but her friends as well.

“I am in that moment with them and myself. It is such a beautiful feeling to be able to be completely engaged in something I am doing, such a privilege to be spending quality time with myself especially after being a mom.”

For Sim, parenthood came with more than just the gift of a newborn daughter – it meant re-evaluating her relationship with social media.

“It is unfortunate that in this time and age, people often do things for the sake of presenting it to the rest of the world. There’s this weird mentality of, 'if I don’t show then it doesn’t count because people wouldn’t know that I have done it… I’m proud to say, those days where I needed external validation is over.”

The actress first made her debut on the social media platform a decade ago, as a way to “document (her) life’s journey”. “It’s been through so many stages of my life with me… I am delighted that 10 years later, I've stayed authentic and shared only things that matters to me at that point in my life,” she explained.

Earlier this year, Sim wrapped production for upcoming Mediacorp series Live Your Dreams. Acting career aside, she has been an active advocate for positive psychology – having conducted workshops with fellow celeb Jade Seah and The Positive Movement.

She ended off her post by saying: “Thank you guys, for being here with me all these years…. But here I am, what you see is what you get”.