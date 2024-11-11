Actress-model Sheila Sim opens up about hair transplant journey to fix ‘prominent bald spot’

Since Singaporean actress and model Sheila Sim started modelling, she had always received feedback that her hair was thinning. People would ask if she was stressed or tired, she shared on her Instagram Stories on Nov 6, revealing that she was finally undergoing a hair transplant to address these thinning areas.

To conceal these bald spots previously, she would rely on applying eyeshadow to her scalp and hair fibre spray over the years, calling these beauty tools her “best friends”. A hair fibre spray works like a hairspray, attaching small keratin fibres to existing hair strands to give the appearance of fuller, denser hair.

Sheila added in an Instagram post on Nov 8 that she “always relied on apps to conceal these areas” when she shared photos online.

Moreover, being tall has been “somewhat advantageous as the thinning spots aren't immediately noticeable to others”, the 1.74m-tall star said candidly. “However, when seated, the secret I've been carefully hiding on the crown of my head becomes visible.”

When she was young, she used to pluck her hair as people told her curly, wavy hair were “unhealthy hair”, the 40-year-old shared, admitting it was one of her biggest regrets in life to have believed them.