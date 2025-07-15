Malaysian singer Shila Amzah reveals identity of 'legendary' musician behind alleged verbal assault
The 34-year-old had previously lodged a police report on Jul 10, following allegations that a famous musician had verbally assaulted her on stage during a concert rehearsal. Speaking to reporters on Monday (Jul 14), Shila revealed the identity of the musician.
The Malaysian entertainment scene was rocked last Thursday after popular singer Shila Amzah posted an Instagram Story of her rehearsing for a concert, with its caption reading: "Moments before being attacked by someone legendary but [is] no longer on my list."
According to the 34-year-old, that "legendary" musician had approached her and reportedly yelled: "I've been looking for you for a long time. Wait and see what'll happen to you."
The confrontation triggered her anxiety and sparked concerns for her safety. As such, Shila lodged a police report that same day.
Investigations by the police revealed that the musician in question was unhappy that Shila had purportedly "interfered" in his family's problems.
As news of the incident made its rounds, netizens speculated on the identity of the musician, naming numerous artistes in the process.
Speaking to reporters on Monday (Jul 14), Shila Amzah revealed the identity of the musician in question, saying: "It was the father of [actress] Nabila Huda."
Nabila Huda is the eldest daughter of Malaysian rock music icon Amy Search.
Shila also shared that "around 30 to 40 people" were present at the time of the shouting incident, including Amy Search's wife, who had allegedly "glared at Shila the entire time".
According to Shila, following news of the incident, many artistes sent her private messages of solidarity, saying that they also had "similar experiences".
The verbal assault is widely believed to have been sparked by an incident in April, where Shila Amzah expressed how she empathised with Nabila Huda, following an interview in which the latter divulged about her family situation and relationship with her father, and made thinly-veiled criticisms about her stepmother, Amy Search's current wife.
During Monday's interview, Shila clarified her post, saying: "I agreed with a point made during Nabila's interview. I expressed my support because I, too, experienced something similar [in terms of family situation]."
Famed musician ND Lala, the father of Shila Amzah, had divorced his wife of 34 years, Shila's mother, back in 2023. It was later revealed that he had secretly married a woman who had been a close friend of Shila's.
Shila Amzah highlighted that she was open to a reconciliation with Amy Search only if "there was a change" in his attitude.
"This incident shouldn't have happened in this industry, regardless of one's status," she said.