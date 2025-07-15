Malaysian singer Shila Amzah reveals identity of 'legendary' musician behind alleged verbal assault

The Malaysian entertainment scene was rocked last Thursday after popular singer Shila Amzah posted an Instagram Story of her rehearsing for a concert, with its caption reading: "Moments before being attacked by someone legendary but [is] no longer on my list."

According to the 34-year-old, that "legendary" musician had approached her and reportedly yelled: "I've been looking for you for a long time. Wait and see what'll happen to you."

The confrontation triggered her anxiety and sparked concerns for her safety. As such, Shila lodged a police report that same day.

Investigations by the police revealed that the musician in question was unhappy that Shila had purportedly "interfered" in his family's problems.

As news of the incident made its rounds, netizens speculated on the identity of the musician, naming numerous artistes in the process.