Multilingual Malaysian songstress Shila Amzah to perform in Singapore
The winner of the Asian Wave in 2012 will perform in Singapore as part of her Journey To The Future tour.
Multilingual Malaysian singer Shila Amzah is set to perform in Singapore this June.
The 33-year-old, who sings in English, Malay and Chinese, and whose albums feature songs across all three languages, first rose to international stardom after winning the Asian Wave in 2012 and has been a regular face in the regional talent show circuit since.
She also won The Masked Singer Malaysia Season 2 last year.
Her single, Patah Seribu, received Pop Song of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the 19th Malaysian Music Awards.
Shila's concert in Singapore will be held on Jun 3 at 8pm at the Capitol Theatre.
The show is part of her Journey To The Future tour, her first since becoming a mother in 2019, and will see her performing chart-topping hits (including mandopop favourites) with the support of a full band and string performers.
Tickets are priced at S$88 for Category 3, S$108 for Category 2, S$138 for Category 1 and S$168 for VIP, which includes a photocard and a group photo opportunity with Shila.
Tickets will go on sale via All Access Asia on Sunday (Mar 5) from 11am.