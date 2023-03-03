Multilingual Malaysian songstress Shila Amzah to perform in Singapore

Multilingual Malaysian singer Shila Amzah is set to perform in Singapore this June.

The 33-year-old, who sings in English, Malay and Chinese, and whose albums feature songs across all three languages, first rose to international stardom after winning the Asian Wave in 2012 and has been a regular face in the regional talent show circuit since.

She also won The Masked Singer Malaysia Season 2 last year.

Her single, Patah Seribu, received Pop Song of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the 19th Malaysian Music Awards.