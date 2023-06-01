Single's Inferno 2's Shin Seul-ki to make acting debut in school-based thriller Pyramid Game

On Thursday (May 31), online streaming service TVING announced that it was working on an adaptation of Pyramid Game – a popular webtoon about a high school girl who has to participate in a popularity game where the loser will be the target of school bullying.

The drama will star K-pop group WJSN’s Bona as Sung Soo-ji – a transfer student who becomes the target of Pyramid Game – and is scheduled to air on TVING in 2024.

Shin Seul-ki will be playing another student in the school, though her character’s name has yet to be revealed. Some are speculating that she’ll be playing Seo Do-ah, the class representative running Pyramid Game.

Also appearing in the drama are actress Jang Da-ah, who is the older sister of K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung, and Crash Course In Romance’s Kang Na-eon.

During the announcement, TVING said: “We created this work to bring attention to the reality of school violence and question why it has become a daily routine and continues to evolve. Please look forward to friendship, a sense of justice, and a ray of hope."