Shinee’s Key suspends all activities after admitting he received illegal medical treatment

South Korean entertainer Key, 34, announced on Wednesday (Dec 17) that he will be suspending all of his activities, following his admission that he received illegal medical treatment from an unlicensed medical practitioner named Miss Lee.

Lee had previously been accused of providing illegal services, such as proxy prescriptions and intravenous (IV) treatment at non-medical facilities, to comedian Park Na-rae, who is currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding power abuse towards her former managers.

Key's connection to Lee was discovered after netizens found photos of his dogs on Lee's social media page.

However, his agency, SM Entertainment, clarified on Wednesday that Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, was not aware Lee was an unlicensed physician.

"Key was introduced by an acquaintance to Miss Lee, who worked at a hospital located in Gangnam district, and came to know her initially as a doctor," wrote SM Entertainment.

"Key continued to receive medical treatment at the same hospital. On occasions when it was difficult for him to visit the hospital, he would receive them at home. At the time, Key believed Miss Lee was a doctor and since there were no particular remarks made by her to suggest otherwise, he did not think that receiving treatment at home would be a problem."

The agency added that Key has just learnt for the first time that Lee is not a licensed physician.

"He has been extremely confused and is deeply reflecting on his own ignorance. Accordingly, recognising the seriousness of this matter, Key has decided to step down from his currently scheduled activities and programmes."

These include the popular variety shows Amazing Saturday and I Live Alone, of which Key is a panel member.

