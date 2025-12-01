Shinee's Minho and Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok place 2nd in Hyrox Singapore doubles, eat chilli crab afterwards
The 2025 edition of the fitness competition Hyrox Singapore took place at the Singapore Expo on Nov 29 and 30.
Blackpink weren't the only K-idols sizzling it up in our area over the weekend. Over at Singapore Expo, Shinee member Minho, 33, and Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok, 39, brought forth replay-worthy fancams as the pair competed in the Hyrox Doubles men's division, under the 35-39 age group (based on the average age of the two stars), on Sunday (Nov 30).
Despite the intense competition, the pair finished at an impressive second place – completing eight stations and eight sets of one kilometre runs in 55 minutes and 15 seconds.
The timing also placed them at the overall second rank, amongst all age groups, under the Hyrox Doubles men's division.
In an interview with Her World Singapore after the competition, Minho said the race "was amazing", with many fans coming to support him. According to Minho, he exercises "every day", partaking in the likes of basketball, running, cycling, swimming and soccer.
He also added that he intended to eat chilli crab and black pepper crab after the interview – a promise that he clearly kept as hours later, Minho posted a spread featuring both dishes on his Instagram page.
Other familiar faces at the sporting event included Physical: Asia stars Amotti and Choi Seung-yeon – both of whom partnered up in the Hyrox Doubles mixed division and also placed second overall.