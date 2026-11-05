Shinee’s Minho gives up marathon result following controversy over alleged physical assistance

Under the technical regulations of World Athletics and the Korea Association of Athletics Federations, runners are generally prohibited from receiving physical assistance that propels them forward during a race. Exceptions include helping a fallen athlete back onto their feet.

Such violations can result in disqualification without a prior warning.

As the controversy intensified, Minho issued a public apology through social media on Nov 3, taking responsibility for the incident.

“I’m sorry for disappointing so many people at the marathon that I participated in on Nov 1,” he wrote.

“Everything happened because of my own shortcomings, and as someone who cherishes and loves sports, I feel deeply ashamed.”

Minho also announced that he would not accept his marathon result, acknowledging the lessons he had learned from the experience.

“I will not accept my result in this marathon, and I will not forget the lessons that I learned through this process,” he stated.

He expressed respect for fellow runners who had worked hard to prepare for the race and pledged to be more careful to prevent similar incidents in future.