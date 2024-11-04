Shinee’s Minho to release first full-length album on Nov 4

Shinee’s Minho is releasing his first full-length album, Call Back, on Monday (Nov 4) at 6pm Korea Standard Time (5pm in Singapore). The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and in physical format.

This album marks Minho’s comeback as a solo artiste, following his debut solo mini album, Chase, which was released in Dec 2022. The release also comes a few months after Shinee’s latest tour, Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination, which took place from June 2023 to May 2024.

Call Back consists of 10 tracks, including the lead single of the same name. The title track is described as a dynamic pop song, featuring a deep bass line, strong piano chords and an energetic guitar riff.

The album also highlights collaborations with other SM Entertainment artistes. In Because Of You, Minho teams up with aespa’s Ningning for a duet, while Riize's Sohee joins him on Fireworks.