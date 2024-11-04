Shinee’s Minho to release first full-length album on Nov 4
The album, titled Call Back, will also see Minho collaborating with other SM Entertainment artistes such as aespa’s Ningning and Riize's Sohee.
Shinee’s Minho is releasing his first full-length album, Call Back, on Monday (Nov 4) at 6pm Korea Standard Time (5pm in Singapore). The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and in physical format.
This album marks Minho’s comeback as a solo artiste, following his debut solo mini album, Chase, which was released in Dec 2022. The release also comes a few months after Shinee’s latest tour, Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination, which took place from June 2023 to May 2024.
Call Back consists of 10 tracks, including the lead single of the same name. The title track is described as a dynamic pop song, featuring a deep bass line, strong piano chords and an energetic guitar riff.
The album also highlights collaborations with other SM Entertainment artistes. In Because Of You, Minho teams up with aespa’s Ningning for a duet, while Riize's Sohee joins him on Fireworks.
Beyond music, Minho has continued to broaden his artistic reach through acting roles in the JTBC drama Family x Melo and his stage debut in Waiting For Godot.
In conjunction with his album release, Minho will also hold his first solo concert since he debuted as a member of Shinee. Titled Mean: of my first, he will be performing on Nov 30 and Dec 1 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul.