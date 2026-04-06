Shinee’s Minho and Physical: 100’s Hong Beom-seok win their division at Hyrox Singapore 2026
The duo took home first place in the Doubles Men 35-39 division at Hyrox Singapore 2026 with a time of 56 minutes and 21 seconds, while also placing fourth overall among 1,144 competitors.
If Singapore felt a little hotter this weekend, it might’ve been because one famously competitive K-pop idol was back in town and back on the Hyrox course.
K-pop group Shinee’s Minho, 34, and Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok, 39, clinched first place in the Doubles Men 35-39 division at Hyrox Singapore 2026 at Singapore National Stadium.
The pair competed on the first day of the three-day fitness race held from Apr 3 to 5 in Singapore’s first-ever three-day Hyrox event, finishing the course with a time of 56 minutes and 21 seconds. Their result secured the top spot in their age-group category and placed them fourth overall among 1,144 competitors.
The duo finished second in their division in last year’s competition.
Hyrox is an indoor fitness racing competition where participants complete an 8-kilometre race – running 1 kilometre then completing one functional workout station, repeated eight times. Stations include burpee broad jumps, sandbag lunges and wall balls.
Hong also competed in the Pro Doubles Men 35-39 division, teaming up with American Hyrox elite athlete Gabe Heck. The pair finished first in their category and claimed the overall top spot.
Despite Minho’s strong showing in Singapore – ranking 11th in the Men 30-34 division and placing 52nd out of 1,556 participants – the singer also reflected candidly on his individual performance.
In an Instagram story shared after the event, he appeared disappointed with one of his solo results but ended on an optimistic note, writing: “There is growth in the process and experience. Let’s not forget this day.”
The global fitness race also saw rapper and singer-songwriter Jay Park making his race debut in the men's doubles category on Apr 5 with his trainer Park Chan-so, also known as Eddy. Minho was seen cheering for the duo throughout the race.
The Shinee member has participated in nine Hyrox races, with his most recent achievements being finishing first in his age group (35-39) and ranking in the top 10 overall in the Men's Doubles division at Hyrox Taipei 2026. On the other hand, Hong has participated in 26 races across Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and more.