Shinee’s Minho and Physical: 100’s Hong Beom-seok win their division at Hyrox Singapore 2026

If Singapore felt a little hotter this weekend, it might’ve been because one famously competitive K-pop idol was back in town and back on the Hyrox course.

K-pop group Shinee’s Minho, 34, and Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok, 39, clinched first place in the Doubles Men 35-39 division at Hyrox Singapore 2026 at Singapore National Stadium.