Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes reveals character best suited for 'great' spinoff

Fans got a taste of Violet's story in season four as her relationship with Lord Marcus Anderson, played by Daniel Francis, blossomed.

The relationship with the brother of Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, came years after Violet's husband, Edmund Bridgerton, had died.

However, Violet decided she wasn't ready to marry, and showrunner Jess Brownwell insisted the time wasn't right.

Speaking on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, she previously said accepting Marcus' proposal "would be like her marrying the first guy right after her husband".

Brownwell added: “I feel like she has more of a journey to go on.

"She’s got some kids to see through, making sure that they get off on their way and debut before she’s ready to really do what she wants to really do. We’ll get there.”

Meanwhile, Julia Quinn – the author of the Bridgerton books which have inspired the show – admitted that despite writing the novella Violet In Bloom about the character's life from childhood and exploring her meeting Edmund, and his death, she isn't expecting to explore the story further.

In the FAQ section of Quinn's website, she said: "I’ve thought about writing about Violet and Edmund, but I think it would be too bittersweet. We all know that Edmund dies at the age of 39.

"Or even worse, what about the readers who might be trying my books for the first time? They wouldn’t know that he dies young.

"Think how furious they would be when they started reading the Bridgerton series and found out I’d killed off one of my heroes.

"But I can’t even begin to say how touched I am that so many readers want Violet to get her own (second) happy ending, but I’m afraid I just don’t see writing her story.

"I used to think it was because she was so devoted to Edmund, but after exploring the issue of second loves in When He Was Wicked, I realised that really wasn’t the reason.

"I’ve thought about it a while, and in all honesty, I don’t think I could come up with anyone good enough for her. Seriously. I just adore her."