Jewel Changi Airport to have a Shonen Jump pop-up store featuring Dragonball, One Piece, Demon Slayer and more

As its name implies, the pop-up store will sell merchandise from various Shonen Jump titles. In addition to those mentioned above, fans can also look forward to goods from Hunter X Hunter, Haikyu, My Hero Academia and more.

Exclusive products that will be sold at the pop-up store include limited-edition T-shirts, tote bags and special novelty items.

In a statement, Akira Ishii, CEO of Japanese entertainment company Remow, said: “We are truly honoured to bring the Pop Up! Jump Characters Store to Jewel Changi Airport, a key cultural hub in Singapore and Southeast Asia, at a time when global interest in Japanese manga and anime continues to grow.

“Our mission is to share Japanese entertainment with the world, and we are delighted to offer passionate fans in this region a valuable opportunity to experience and purchase official Shonen Jump merchandise firsthand.”

Details of the merchandise sold at Pop Up! Jump Characters Store will be announced at a later date via its official website.

Pop Up! Jump Characters Store will be at #04-235 / 236, Jewel Changi Airport and will run from May 10 to Aug 31, 2025. Operating hours are from 10am to 10pm daily.