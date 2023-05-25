NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan removed from K-pop group, to debut in a new group later this year

Writing in both Korean and Japanese, Shotaro took to Instagram to thank his fans who have continuously supported him.

He adds, “All the moments I spent with fans are good memories. Thank you for always watching over my promotions! I also want to thank my NCT members who have treasured me like family.”

He ends on a positive note, saying “I believe that all the precious experiences with NCT will be my strength to become an artist you are all proud of. I will work hard and return soon with an even cooler image, so please wait!”

On the other hand, Sungchan took to paid messaging service Bubble to thank fans and NCT members.

As reported by media outlet Soompi, Sungchan wrote: “I was able to learn and gain a lot while promoting. Looking back now, I also regret the things I wasn’t able to do better. It has been a tremendous honour to be with you for these three happy years and I consider it a precious memory.”