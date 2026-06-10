British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro to perform in Singapore in January 2027
Sienna Spiro will perform at the Capitol Theatre on Jan 11, 2027. Ticket presales will start from Jun 16 and the general sale starts from Jun 18.
Rising star British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro is set to take the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Jan 11, 2027 as part of her My House Tour.
Known for her signature genre-blending mix of pop, jazz and soul, Spiro has quickly made a spot for herself with singles like You Stole The Show and Maybe, with her breakout in Die On This Hill, which launched her into international charts.
There will be two ticket presales starting Jun 16 before the general sale on Jun 18.
The first will be the artiste presale on Jun 16, from 10am to 11.59pm. According to Spiro’s Instagram post, to access this presale, fans can sign up for a show of their choice on her website before 10am on Jun 15 (Singapore time). They will then receive a ticket link via email.
After that will be the concert promoter’s Lushington presale on Jun 17 from 10am to 11.59pm. Fans can sign up for the Lushington mailing list for access to this presale.
The general sale will then begin on Jun 18 from 10am, open to everyone signed into a valid Ticketmaster account.
Excluding booking fees, tickets are priced at S$128 for Cat 3 in the upper circle of the Capitol Theatre, S$168 for Cat 2 in the dress circle and S$208 for Cat 1 standing in the stall.
Spiro was last in Singapore in April this year for a one-night-only showcase at the ArtScience Museum.
From sharing viral videos of her singing on TikTok in 2021 to releasing her own music from 2024, the 20-year-old Spiro is a Brit Awards Critics’ Choice Award nominee and featured on the soundtrack of the critically acclaimed The Devil Wears Prada 2 with her song Material Lover.
She is set to release her debut album Visitor on Jul 3.