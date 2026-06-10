British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro to perform in Singapore in January 2027

Known for her signature genre-blending mix of pop, jazz and soul, Spiro has quickly made a spot for herself with singles like You Stole The Show and Maybe, with her breakout in Die On This Hill, which launched her into international charts.

There will be two ticket presales starting Jun 16 before the general sale on Jun 18.

The first will be the artiste presale on Jun 16, from 10am to 11.59pm. According to Spiro’s Instagram post, to access this presale, fans can sign up for a show of their choice on her website before 10am on Jun 15 (Singapore time). They will then receive a ticket link via email.