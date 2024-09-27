Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros playing for 2 nights in Singapore in February 2025
The band will play alongside Singapore-based musicians’ collective Resound Collective.
Celebrated Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros is returning to Singapore in February next year and this time, fans will be able to enjoy the group's music in an orchestral arrangement.
The trio – which comprises Jonsi Birgisson, Georg Holm and Kjartan Sveinsson – is currently embarking on an orchestra tour which has featured collaborations with various symphony orchestras, giving rise to reimagined versions of their classic hits.
For the Singapore leg of the tour, Sigur Ros will be playing alongside Singapore-based musicians’ collective Resound Collective.
Sigur Ros will be playing at the Esplanade Theatre on Feb 25 and 26 next year, with ticket prices going between S$128 and S$258.
A presale session will be happening from 10am on Oct 2 to 10am on Oct 4. General sales will then take place from 12pm on Oct 4 via Ticketmaster.
Sigur Ros is regarded as one of Iceland’s most successful acts of all time, with a string of hits and platinum-certified albums worldwide.
Their album Agaetis Byrjun received critical acclaim and appeared on multiple critics' lists of the best albums of the 2000s, including Pitchfork, NME and Rolling Stone.